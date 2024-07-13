HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Lowered to Hold at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for HilleVax’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLVX. Guggenheim cut HilleVax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut HilleVax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut HilleVax from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

HilleVax Stock Up 4.8 %

HLVX opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. HilleVax has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The stock has a market cap of $87.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts predict that HilleVax will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HilleVax

In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $88,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 764,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,266,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,898 shares of company stock valued at $193,766 in the last three months. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLVX. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the first quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the first quarter worth about $207,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in HilleVax by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

