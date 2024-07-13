Hilltop National Bank Acquires New Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Clorox by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $136.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,480. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

