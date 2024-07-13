Hilltop National Bank Acquires Shares of 2,001 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,001 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Salesforce by 70.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,202 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 14.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 27,913 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $4,303,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,512,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,786,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $1,061,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at $29,494,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $4,303,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,512,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,786,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,152 shares of company stock valued at $118,115,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,705,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.43 and its 200-day moving average is $275.81. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

