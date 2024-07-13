Hilltop National Bank Buys New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 208.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 35.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 11.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 52,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.9 %

WM traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.75. 1,182,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

