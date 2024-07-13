Hilltop National Bank Buys New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.9 %

PM traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.95. 3,541,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,701. The company has a market capitalization of $164.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $106.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

