Hilltop National Bank Invests $166,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 665 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $2,924,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,248. The company has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

