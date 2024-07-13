Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $758,826.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $758,826.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,844 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $299.02. 1,445,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,562. The company has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.27 and its 200 day moving average is $258.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $302.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

