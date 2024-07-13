Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,570 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 344,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 18.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,162 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,292 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $2,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. 6,790,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,362,768. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

