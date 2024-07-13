Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 219,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 187,619 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 35,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.48. 1,140,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,087. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.00. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.