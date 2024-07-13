Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Trex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Trex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.76.

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.55. 1,629,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,675. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average is $87.10.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

