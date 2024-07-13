Hilltop National Bank Purchases New Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 18.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 182.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,659. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.89.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

