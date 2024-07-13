Hilltop National Bank Purchases New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,099,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,498,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.