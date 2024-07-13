Hilltop National Bank Takes Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 478.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.14. 2,048,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,824. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

