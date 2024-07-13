Hilltop National Bank Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 27.8% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 43,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $208,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in RTX by 0.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 118,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 621.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $101.28. 6,003,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,723,965. The stock has a market cap of $134.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.76. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.65.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

