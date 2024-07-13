HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Short Interest Up 42.2% in June

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. 5,893,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951,873. The company has a market cap of $414.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.52% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. On average, research analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

