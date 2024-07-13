holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.93 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. holoride has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $36,795.50 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.14 or 0.05375793 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00044140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010574 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001983 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00456146 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $31,646.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

