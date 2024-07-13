HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.18

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.18 and traded as high as $12.66. HomeStreet shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 127,756 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 140,357 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 342,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

See Also

