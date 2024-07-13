Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.69. 283,042 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 172,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.
