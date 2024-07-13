Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.69. 283,042 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 172,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52,194 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 124,412 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 288,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.