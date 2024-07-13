Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Trading Down 1.5%

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 169,041 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 128,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.60 ($0.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.04.

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

