IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $492.74. 351,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,319. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $500.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.09.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.63.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

