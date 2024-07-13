Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 212.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.20.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $5.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.93. 1,072,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

