Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global reissued a mixed rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.57.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average of $125.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

