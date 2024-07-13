Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) is Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. Impinj makes up 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Impinj worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 117.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $147,625.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,230 shares in the company, valued at $33,966,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $147,625.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,230 shares in the company, valued at $33,966,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total value of $153,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,197,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,514,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,098,088 shares of company stock worth $167,776,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PI traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $169.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,124. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $175.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -483.69 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.21.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

