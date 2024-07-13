Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of IR stock opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average is $88.70. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $98.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,484,486,000 after buying an additional 13,919,775 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $440,401,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $301,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,793 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

