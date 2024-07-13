Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Acquires £143.20 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Roy Twite acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,790 ($22.93) per share, with a total value of £143.20 ($183.43).

IMI Price Performance

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,853 ($23.74) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,992.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 1,429 ($18.30) and a one year high of GBX 1,911 ($24.48). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,830.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,759.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.