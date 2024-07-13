Insider Buying: Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR) Insider Purchases C$177,250.00 in Stock

Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR – Get Free Report) insider Vittorio Valsecchi acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$177,250.00.
Prospera Energy Price Performance
GXR stock opened at C$0.07 on Friday. Prospera Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07.
About Prospera Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prospera Energy
- Trading Halts Explained
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Prospera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.