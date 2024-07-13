Insider Buying: Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR) Insider Purchases C$177,250.00 in Stock

Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR – Get Free Report) insider Vittorio Valsecchi acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$177,250.00.

Prospera Energy Price Performance

GXR stock opened at C$0.07 on Friday. Prospera Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Prospera Energy

