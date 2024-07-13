Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Sells $2,137,602.00 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $2,137,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,333,728.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of PAYO stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
