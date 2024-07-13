Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Sells $2,137,602.00 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $2,137,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,333,728.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Payoneer Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.