Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,061,550.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $1,061,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,494,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $1,076,208.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $673,120.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $1,197,840.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $1,163,106.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.22, for a total value of $1,164,324.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,137,906.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $254.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $246.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.43 and its 200 day moving average is $275.81. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after buying an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after buying an additional 3,226,512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $910,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

