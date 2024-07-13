Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys New Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $4,212,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,457,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,309,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $75,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.10.

In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.60. 791,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $246.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.26. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

