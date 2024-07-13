Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $209,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 168.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 49,520 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $1,638,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 238,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 56,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,541,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $106.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

