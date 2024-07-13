Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $257,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,360. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.40. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $48.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2025 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

