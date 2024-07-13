Insight Advisors LLC PA Invests $121,000 in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,441,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE GAB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 609,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,880. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

