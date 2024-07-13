Insight Advisors LLC PA Makes New $328,000 Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $20.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $909.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,160,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,895. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $848.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $782.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $994.15.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

