Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 34,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,549 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,498 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Up 3.0 %

Intel stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 62,792,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,593,896. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.