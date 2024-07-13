Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading 9.3% Higher

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.30. 1,358,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,561,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,856,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 185,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.