Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CEO Sells $8,272,553.52 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8 %

ICE stock opened at $148.40 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $149.44. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Busey Bank raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the first quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 37.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.