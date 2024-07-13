Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Trading Up 10.3%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.63. 1,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

