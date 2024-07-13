Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $462.00 to $512.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical traded as high as $448.48 and last traded at $446.92, with a volume of 65940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $444.74.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.32.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,097,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,777,000 after purchasing an additional 147,119 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 53.0% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.41.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

