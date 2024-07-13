Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

BSCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 489,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,862. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $21.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

