Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCV. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 290.4% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 83,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 61,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 108,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 469,753 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 566,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after buying an additional 104,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 203,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,620. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.