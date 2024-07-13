Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 167,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,230. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0556 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

