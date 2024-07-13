Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Shares Down 0.4%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.29. Approximately 1,263,224 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,107,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 500,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53,341 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1,994.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 352,607 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 350,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,862,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 306,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

