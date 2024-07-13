Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Shares Bought by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 62,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 85,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,000.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance
IPKW stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,976. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. The company has a market cap of $91.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.