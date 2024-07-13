Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Shares Bought by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 62,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 85,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

IPKW stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,976. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. The company has a market cap of $91.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

