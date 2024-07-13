Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $870,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,555,000.

NASDAQ:QQQJ traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $28.96. 330,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $674.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

