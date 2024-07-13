Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by LPF Advisors LLC

LPF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 10.9% of LPF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 143,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 79,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 38.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 41.2% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 33,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.89 on Friday, reaching $494.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,109,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,653,172. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $468.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.36.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

