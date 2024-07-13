Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.23

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.23 and last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 5340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $987,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter.
About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF
The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
