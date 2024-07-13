IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Evercore ISI

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.73.

IQVIA stock opened at $224.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

