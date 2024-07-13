Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

IREN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Iris Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Iris Energy from $9.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of IREN opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Iris Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 717,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 368,140 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Iris Energy by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,655,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

