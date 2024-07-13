Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Down 5.1%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.24. Approximately 11,213,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 11,381,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IREN. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Iris Energy Trading Up 9.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. Research analysts predict that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Iris Energy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356,752 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 34,662 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 368,140 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

