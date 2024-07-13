Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO Sells $1,453,991.25 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total value of $1,453,991.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,078,583.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.5 %
Iron Mountain stock opened at $95.96 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $97.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.98.
Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.
Iron Mountain Company Profile
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.
